EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $114,000 Stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

EntryPoint Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,768 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLPX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Olaplex by 346.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,638,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 787,242 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Olaplex by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,232,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after buying an additional 2,124,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,996,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 42,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $71,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 294,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 9.12. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Olaplex had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.51.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

