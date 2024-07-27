EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $120,000 Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

EntryPoint Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KWR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,226,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,196.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,298,000 after acquiring an additional 117,857 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 82,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after buying an additional 75,600 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 328,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,160,000 after buying an additional 67,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $10,521,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on KWR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $182.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $138.67 and a one year high of $221.94.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $469.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.53 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 6.16%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.