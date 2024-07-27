EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $66,000 Stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 363.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 221,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on LendingClub from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.50) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.29.

LendingClub Stock Performance

LendingClub stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. 1,516,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,311. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $11.13.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $180.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $36,257.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

