EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 557.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $110.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $79.99 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.04.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 29.64%. Equities research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 28.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BANF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Our Latest Report on BANF

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 326,904 shares in the company, valued at $35,142,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 326,904 shares in the company, valued at $35,142,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,242 over the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.