EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $103,000 in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,027 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMSWA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Software by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,812,000 after acquiring an additional 53,284 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in American Software by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,112,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 50,894 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in American Software by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 614,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 42,723 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in American Software by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 570,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 186,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Software by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 148,368 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James B. Miller, Jr. acquired 3,718 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $34,019.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $6,578.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Software news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James B. Miller, Jr. acquired 3,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,019.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Software Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $350.11 million, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.71. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 million. American Software had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 10.75%. Equities research analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on American Software from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMSWA

About American Software

(Free Report)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.