EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $112,000 in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after buying an additional 47,412 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ GLUE opened at $4.67 on Friday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $8.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

GLUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

