EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $65,000 in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,379,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,323,000 after purchasing an additional 105,250 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Dropbox by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,427,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,287,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,279,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,664,000 after buying an additional 517,052 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,990,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,151,000 after buying an additional 98,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Dropbox by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,189,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,825,000 after buying an additional 869,043 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Stock Performance

DBX stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.15. 1,841,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,131. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.65. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $33.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $70,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 591,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,971,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $70,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 591,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,971,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $1,922,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,770,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,665,491 in the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

