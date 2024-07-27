EntryPoint Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

EntryPoint Capital LLC reduced its position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 742,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

RBB Bancorp stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,525. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $431.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.97.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $27.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. RBB Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on RBB Bancorp from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBB Bancorp

Insider Transactions at RBB Bancorp

In other news, Director James Kao purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $119,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 548,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,567.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.