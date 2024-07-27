EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tobam raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 2,432.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $62.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average of $59.44. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $64.28.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. Guggenheim raised their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

