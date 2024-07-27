EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases 15,760 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 371.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,760 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 54,034 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 836,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 38,437 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 675.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 804,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 700,812 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 307,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 38,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVXL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Anavex Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $570.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

