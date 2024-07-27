EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,335 Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 140.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth $104,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 1.9 %

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.44. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $48.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,418.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $97,951.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,603.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,418.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,421 shares of company stock worth $2,578,577. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.