EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 984 MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MoneyLion by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MoneyLion by 114.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the first quarter valued at about $3,110,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth about $1,251,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyLion Stock Down 0.3 %

MoneyLion stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.23. The stock had a trading volume of 133,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,756. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $106.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average of $68.55. The firm has a market cap of $738.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 2.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at MoneyLion

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. MoneyLion’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Correia sold 28,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $2,592,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,002,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 4,478 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $378,794.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,271 shares in the company, valued at $9,835,363.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Correia sold 28,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $2,592,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,336,133 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ML shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

MoneyLion Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

