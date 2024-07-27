EntryPoint Capital LLC Sells 761 Shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

EntryPoint Capital LLC reduced its stake in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Paymentus were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAY. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paymentus by 53,916.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paymentus by 128,017.4% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 58,888 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Paymentus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Paymentus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $105,107.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 136,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,703.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $29,625.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 142,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $105,107.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 136,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,703.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAY opened at $21.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 92.61 and a beta of 1.46. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Paymentus had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $184.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

