EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes $77,000 Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $12,773,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at $12,134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,145,000 after purchasing an additional 134,066 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,448,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,002,000 after purchasing an additional 60,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SKYW opened at $76.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.96. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $87.86.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. SkyWest had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $867.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. SkyWest’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 32,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $2,487,636.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,082,599.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Greg Wooley sold 7,415 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $602,617.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,643.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 32,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $2,487,636.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,082,599.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $7,282,611. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SKYW. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

