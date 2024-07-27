EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,237 shares of company stock worth $572,739. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK opened at $279.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.32 and a 1 year high of $282.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.