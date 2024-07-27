EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,164,000 after buying an additional 791,149 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,529 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,584,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,536,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,341,000 after buying an additional 39,129 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.10. 5,101,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,544,985. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.24 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.14.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $96,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,504 shares in the company, valued at $35,505,554.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $96,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,504 shares in the company, valued at $35,505,554.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 736,092 shares of company stock worth $109,519,936. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

