EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,750 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SJW Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,387,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,510,000 after buying an additional 61,015 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 142,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter worth about $3,202,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 93.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 18,723 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SJW Group news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 1,400 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $77,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $183,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SJW traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.87. The stock had a trading volume of 171,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $72.17.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SJW Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

