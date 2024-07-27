EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,757 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $262,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 111,203,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,445 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $44.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,604. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.16. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

