EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 572.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VDC stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.29. 82,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,896. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.88. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $209.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

