EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,291,800,000 after buying an additional 2,928,731 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,916 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,091,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,390,000 after buying an additional 393,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,456,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,759,000 after acquiring an additional 363,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.54. 404,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,945. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.34 and its 200-day moving average is $137.40.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

