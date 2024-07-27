EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $665,188,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,861,000 after acquiring an additional 336,370 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,449,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 65,634.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,149,000 after acquiring an additional 219,220 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,043,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PH. Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.27.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE:PH traded up $9.48 on Friday, hitting $554.61. The company had a trading volume of 544,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,415. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $524.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $525.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $570.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

