EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,280 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,461,000 after purchasing an additional 358,945 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,418,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.16. 9,584,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,010,274. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.52 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 483.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $422.00 to $396.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $388.00 to $302.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.16.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $4,807,027.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,815,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $4,807,027.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,815,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $1,334,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,358,592.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

