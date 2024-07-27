EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $334,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.72. The stock had a trading volume of 750,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,400. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $64.87.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

