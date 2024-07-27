EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $447,000 Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Snap by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,392,000 after buying an additional 12,452,415 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $110,103,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $80,644,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,317,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 5,094,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,400 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,699,723.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,699,723.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $141,805.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 483,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,696,351.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,375,078 shares of company stock valued at $19,973,389. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 18,301,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,489,555. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

