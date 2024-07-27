EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $577,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

XBI stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,299,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,386,528. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.48 and a 200 day moving average of $92.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

