EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 495.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GNMA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.61. 13,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,671. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $44.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1501 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

