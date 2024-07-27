EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 327 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BR. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 73.7% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.63. 343,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.99 and a 12 month high of $213.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.