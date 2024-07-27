EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 33,400 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $43,087,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,164,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,683,000. Westwood Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,158,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SOXL traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 82,759,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,664,145. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.11. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $70.08.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

