EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 380 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

VEU stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $61.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.01.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

