EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,633 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.13. 8,721,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,770,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.77. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

