EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 515 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUSC. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,856,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,599,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NUSC stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $42.49. 37,336 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

