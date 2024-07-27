EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,077 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,077 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Natixis raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 288,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,527,000 after buying an additional 123,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 201,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of USRT traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $56.59. 134,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.76. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $57.78.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.