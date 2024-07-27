EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,348,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,293,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,410,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 93,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 52,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,377,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

FREL traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.06. 144,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.