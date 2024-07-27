EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.28.

NYSE EPAM traded up $3.91 on Friday, reaching $211.05. The company had a trading volume of 316,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,487. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.45 and its 200-day moving average is $244.52. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $317.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

