Ergo (ERG) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001214 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $63.12 million and $443,268.42 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,871.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.22 or 0.00558734 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00105202 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00033694 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.37 or 0.00239239 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00044685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00067225 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,589,652 coins and its circulating supply is 76,591,212 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

