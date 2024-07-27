Ethena USDe (USDE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.23 Billion

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Ethena USDe token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Ethena USDe has a total market capitalization of $3.23 billion and approximately $76.20 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ethena USDe

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,232,002,510 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,240,108,905.4229217. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99883512 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $135,212,746.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

