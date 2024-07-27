Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX) Trading 8.1% Higher

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. 6,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 18,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Separately, Raymond James raised Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.20 million and a PE ratio of -2.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release products that have the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need. Th company’s lead product candidate includes EP-104IAR, for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee.

