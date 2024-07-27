Evercore ISI Cuts Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Price Target to $32.00

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the shipping company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Frontline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.58.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRO
Frontline Trading Down 1.1 %
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $578.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.73 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Frontline will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Frontline Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.71%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 5,319.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,750,000 after buying an additional 5,195,312 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,883,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at about $25,074,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Frontline by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,691 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,207,000 after purchasing an additional 567,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $6,822,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Frontline
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Frontline
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.