Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $107.56 and last traded at $107.29, with a volume of 77333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.21.

The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $132.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.83 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $335,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exponent news, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $152,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,846 shares in the company, valued at $170,902.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $335,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,067 shares of company stock worth $4,734,995. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exponent

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 67.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 18.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.42.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

