Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Raised to C$2,000.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$1,950.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1,829.17.

Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$1,575.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1,553.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1,479.03. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$1,028.00 and a twelve month high of C$1,624.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45. The company has a market cap of C$34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$41.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$55.05 by C($13.51). Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of C$10.36 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial will post 181.6334895 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,136.00, for a total transaction of C$498,704.00. In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,136.00, for a total transaction of C$498,704.00. Also, Director Robert John Gunn sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,529.64, for a total transaction of C$965,202.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,934 shares of company stock worth $4,168,909. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

