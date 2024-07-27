Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33, Zacks reports. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.15 million.
Farmers National Banc Trading Down 0.2 %
FMNB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 152,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,290. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $603.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.90%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on FMNB
Farmers National Banc Company Profile
Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Farmers National Banc
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.