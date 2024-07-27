Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33, Zacks reports. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.15 million.

Farmers National Banc Trading Down 0.2 %

FMNB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 152,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,290. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $603.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FMNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FMNB

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.