Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.15 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 14.78%.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farmers National Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Articles

