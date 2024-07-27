Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.15 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 14.78%.
Farmers National Banc Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.
Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.90%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Farmers National Banc
Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.
