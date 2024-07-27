Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-3.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.350 EPS.

Federal Signal Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of FSS traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.30. 482,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,138. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.21. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.95. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $100.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

