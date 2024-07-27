Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $99.98 and last traded at $99.08, with a volume of 374159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.53.

The conglomerate reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federal Signal

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Signal

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 223.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth about $85,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.58 and a 200 day moving average of $83.21.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.