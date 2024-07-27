Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477,232 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.61. 797,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,087. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.21.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

