Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.68

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.68 and traded as high as $43.37. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $42.78, with a volume of 44,830,524 shares changing hands.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 37,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Holland Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 37,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.