FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.49 million. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.
FinWise Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of FINW stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 86,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908. FinWise Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $157.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85.
FinWise Bancorp Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FinWise Bancorp
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.