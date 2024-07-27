First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02, Zacks reports. First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

First Bancshares Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of First Bancshares stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.80. 254,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,570. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $961.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.93.

First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Bancshares from $29.50 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Bancshares from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

