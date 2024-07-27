First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) PT Raised to $2,300.00

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut First Citizens BancShares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised First Citizens BancShares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,893.55.

FCNCA stock opened at $2,110.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,736.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,625.65. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $1,274.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2,112.64.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 15.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 191.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total value of $1,757,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 819 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,328. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,064,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,984,000 after purchasing an additional 47,167 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,933,000 after acquiring an additional 41,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,120,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth about $298,180,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $180,039,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

