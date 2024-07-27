First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on September 16th

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

First Financial Bancorp. has a payout ratio of 37.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Shares of FFBC stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $28.09. The company had a trading volume of 672,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,077. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $28.23.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $314.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $248,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,113.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

